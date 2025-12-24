Previous
robin decoration by kametty
Photo 1662

robin decoration

Not sure what year this robin (it has a mate) was bought....but it must be over 30 years old now....and it still likes to nestle in amongst the Christmas foliage over the fireplace.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Kathryn M

Photo Details

