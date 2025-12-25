Sign up
Previous
Photo 1663
EOTB-170
Who in their right mind would take a picture on Christmas day of the turkey in the oven......well me of course for the 'eye of the beholder' challenge.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1778
photos
46
followers
20
following
455% complete
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
115
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th December 2025 8:41am
Tags
eotb-170
