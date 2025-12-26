Sign up
Photo 1664
A first
I finished my first weaving project and have enough length to make my intended cushion cover with enough left to make the front of another. I loved the process, and now am already planning for something else.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
2
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1781
photos
46
followers
20
following
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
27th December 2025 12:30pm
Tags
cloth
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
It looks great, lovely colours
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Fabulous colours. Beautiful scarf.
December 31st, 2025
