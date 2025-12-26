Previous
A first by kametty
I finished my first weaving project and have enough length to make my intended cushion cover with enough left to make the front of another. I loved the process, and now am already planning for something else.
26th December 2025

Kathryn M

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It looks great, lovely colours
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Fabulous colours. Beautiful scarf.
December 31st, 2025  
