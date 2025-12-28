Previous
scrappy quilt by kametty
Photo 1666

scrappy quilt

I finally finished my scrappy quilt, although now it is on the bed I wish I had been able to make it longer along one edge rather than square - but I had no more unique pieces left. Every coloured 2.5" square is a different material, no two alike and it has taken me 10 years to complete. I started with a fabric swap of 100 2.5" squares way back in November 2015 and have been steadily collecting more squares since then. People have helped by giving me their small scraps and this quilt now has a total of 929 coloured squares and 920 white squares bringing the total to 1849 squares that I have sewn together. The binding too is a unique fabric that does not appear in the main quilt. Will I ever do another.....no I will not!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
You did a great job on this, it looks really nice
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It’s beautiful! So much work, but made with love.
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact