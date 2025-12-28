scrappy quilt

I finally finished my scrappy quilt, although now it is on the bed I wish I had been able to make it longer along one edge rather than square - but I had no more unique pieces left. Every coloured 2.5" square is a different material, no two alike and it has taken me 10 years to complete. I started with a fabric swap of 100 2.5" squares way back in November 2015 and have been steadily collecting more squares since then. People have helped by giving me their small scraps and this quilt now has a total of 929 coloured squares and 920 white squares bringing the total to 1849 squares that I have sewn together. The binding too is a unique fabric that does not appear in the main quilt. Will I ever do another.....no I will not!