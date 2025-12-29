Sign up
Photo 1667
Fishergate
I went in to town to buy some replacement sleeper earrings. Day two of the sales and the main shopping street looked rather empty which rather suited me as I hate crowds!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1784
photos
46
followers
20
following
Tags
scenesoftheroad-81
