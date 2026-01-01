Previous
wall art by kametty
Photo 1670

wall art

Wasn't going to post this, but thought it would do for the street art challenge.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact