Previous
Photo 1673
frosty bird bath
Experiencing a cold snap at the moment (also had a few snow flurries) so hubby is going out de-icing the bird baths each morning....I decided to have a bit of cut and paste fun to practice masks and layers.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th January 2026 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
