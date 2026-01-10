Previous
Another mistake by kametty
Photo 1679

Another mistake

I took a number of photographs today with the intention of again playing around with software. This ICM was a mistake, but I liked the interesting effect and actually did very little to it other than balancing the tones and cropping.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact