Previous
Photo 1679
Another mistake
I took a number of photographs today with the intention of again playing around with software. This ICM was a mistake, but I liked the interesting effect and actually did very little to it other than balancing the tones and cropping.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th January 2026 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
