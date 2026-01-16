Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1685
not much use
No idea what happened to the handle, and even less of an idea why this should be in the middle of our lawn!
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1801
photos
46
followers
20
following
461% complete
View this month »
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
Latest from all albums
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
116
1685
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th January 2026 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
Karri
But it makes for a good photo.
January 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close