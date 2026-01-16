Previous
not much use by kametty
not much use

No idea what happened to the handle, and even less of an idea why this should be in the middle of our lawn!
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Kathryn M

Karri
But it makes for a good photo.
January 16th, 2026  
