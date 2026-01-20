Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1689
paperweight experiments
Again, rather at a loss as to what to do, so more experiments with software and my a paperweight called millenium dancer that was bought for my birthday in 2000
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1807
photos
47
followers
20
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Latest from all albums
116
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th January 2026 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paperweight
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close