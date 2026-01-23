Sign up
Photo 1692
pineapple close up
I've never been happy with my close up photography using this macro lens.....I am now watching videos trying to work out what I am doing wrong....and also trying to work out how to set bracket focusing on my camera to get better results.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
pineapple
Dorothy
ace
Doesn’t look like you’re doing anything wrong!
January 25th, 2026
