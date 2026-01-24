Previous
mosaic cat by kametty
Photo 1693

mosaic cat

This is what I decided to do when the only photo I took today was slightly out of focus....used an overlay to turn the shot into a mosaic!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
