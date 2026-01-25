Previous
bobbly yarn by kametty
Photo 1694

bobbly yarn

More stop inside because of the horrible weather messing about shots and editing!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact