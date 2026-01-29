Sign up
Previous
Photo 1697
Thinking hmm
Saw these at my local garden centre....I often wonder what sort of person buys things like this.....not me anyway.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1814
photos
46
followers
20
following
464% complete
1690
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1691
1692
1693
1694
117
1695
1696
1697
Views
1
365
X-T30
29th January 2026 9:08am
concrete
