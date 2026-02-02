Sign up
Previous
Photo 1699
Lamp 2
Another for the flash of red challenge. This and the previous lamp I inherited from my mother. My sister didn't want one....and they are now on the bedside tables.....but they don't match lol.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1816
photos
46
followers
20
following
465% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
1st February 2026 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
