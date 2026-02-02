Previous
Lamp 2 by kametty
Photo 1699

Lamp 2

Another for the flash of red challenge. This and the previous lamp I inherited from my mother. My sister didn't want one....and they are now on the bedside tables.....but they don't match lol.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Kathryn M

