Previous
retro light by kametty
Photo 1705

retro light

Final catch up shot of the first week of flash of red. Been a bit under the weather and out of sorts....so didn't manage to take one shot a day...which has rather spoiled my record since joining 365...but I have filled my gaps!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact