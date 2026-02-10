Previous
for26eggs by kametty
Photo 1707

for26eggs

At a bit of a loss as to what to do for this weeks flash of red but as the focus is on shapes I thought this would do!
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact