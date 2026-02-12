Previous
FOR2026 shapes by kametty
FOR2026 shapes

I think this is more in keeping with 'eye of the beholder' so made it even more 'grungy' than it was!
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
