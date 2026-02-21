Previous
Frocester church by kametty
Photo 1718

Frocester church

We stayed near our daughter in Gloucestershire before heading off on our road trip to Sweden. This was taken from the hotel car park...a lovely small church, but we didn't go inside - perhaps that is for another visit.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Kathryn M

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such a beautiful old church- and a view from a hotel- how about that?! Nice shot.
March 6th, 2026  
