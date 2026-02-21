Sign up
Photo 1718
Frocester church
We stayed near our daughter in Gloucestershire before heading off on our road trip to Sweden. This was taken from the hotel car park...a lovely small church, but we didn't go inside - perhaps that is for another visit.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1839
photos
44
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st February 2026 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such a beautiful old church- and a view from a hotel- how about that?! Nice shot.
March 6th, 2026
