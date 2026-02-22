Previous
Holland by kametty
Photo 1719

Holland

We left England via the Channel Tunnel early and drove through France, into Belgium, Holland and spent the night in Germany. The weather was like this all the way ie damp misty and not very nice at all.
22nd February 2026

Kathryn M

@kametty
