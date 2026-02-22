Sign up
Photo 1719
Holland
We left England via the Channel Tunnel early and drove through France, into Belgium, Holland and spent the night in Germany. The weather was like this all the way ie damp misty and not very nice at all.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1839
photos
44
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd February 2026 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2029
