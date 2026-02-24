Previous
Sweden and snow by kametty
Sweden and snow

Final day of driving and after spending the night near Malmo ( meal in IKEA first) we drove the last 3.5 hours to our destination. I was thrilled to see snow after all the rain!
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
