Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1724
dead plants
If there had been no snow upon our arrival I might have considered tidying up some of the flower borders.....but these Japanese anemones will have to stay this way until our next visit.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1849
photos
44
followers
20
following
474% complete
View this month »
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
27th February 2026 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close