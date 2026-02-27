Previous
Next
dead plants by kametty
Photo 1724

dead plants

If there had been no snow upon our arrival I might have considered tidying up some of the flower borders.....but these Japanese anemones will have to stay this way until our next visit.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact