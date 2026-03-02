Previous
rainbow 2-26 by kametty
Photo 1727

rainbow 2-26

Saw this in Tranås, a town we visit when staying at our cabin in Sweden to buy 'goodies' for our return trip. Family always want us to bring back some 'Plopp' chocolate! Thought this was ideal for the colour Indigo of my calendar.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Dorothy ace
What an unusual mural.
March 7th, 2026  
