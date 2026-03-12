Sign up
Photo 1737
rainbow 12-26
I was thinking of taking a walk to photograph a sea of daffodils near to me amongst the trees, but considering it is blowing a gale today, I decided for health and safety reasons to stay at home....this was all I could find.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1856
photos
44
followers
20
following
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th March 2026 10:21am
rainbow-2026
