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rainbow 19-26 by kametty
Photo 1744

rainbow 19-26

No sign of the flowers on these bluebells yet.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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