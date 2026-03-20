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Photo 1745
rainbow 20-26
A quick trip to a different garden centre whilst visiting family gave me the ideal shot for my blue rainbow photo for today.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th March 2026 12:14pm
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rainbow-2026
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