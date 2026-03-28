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rainbow 28-26 by kametty
Photo 1753

rainbow 28-26

I had to cheat with this shot to get my 'violet' colour by adding an overlay to this variegated ball of textured yarn.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice textures
March 28th, 2026  
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