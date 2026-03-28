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Previous
Photo 1753
rainbow 28-26
I had to cheat with this shot to get my 'violet' colour by adding an overlay to this variegated ball of textured yarn.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th March 2026 8:30am
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rainbow-2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice textures
March 28th, 2026
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