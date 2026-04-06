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Abstract 26-6 by kametty
Photo 1762

Abstract 26-6

Keeping it simple with limited shapes and colours.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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