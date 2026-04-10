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Abstract 10-5 by kametty
Photo 1766

Abstract 10-5

Not posted for a while, so catching up with my abstracts. Close up of a water feature newly acquired!
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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