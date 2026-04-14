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Previous
Photo 1769
Abstract 26-14
Not really sure what I have been doing this month.....my shots are so eclectic, not very good, and to be honest I have lacked inspiration and commitment to the improvement of my skills. Note to myself....'must do better'.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1890
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43
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19
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th April 2026 12:21pm
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