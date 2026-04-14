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Abstract 26-14 by kametty
Photo 1769

Abstract 26-14

Not really sure what I have been doing this month.....my shots are so eclectic, not very good, and to be honest I have lacked inspiration and commitment to the improvement of my skills. Note to myself....'must do better'.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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