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Abstract 26-15 by kametty
Photo 1771

Abstract 26-15

I am sorry about these terrible shots for my abstract month....but as I have not been well and still wanting to have a picture a day on my calendar....these are the best of a terrible bunch! Will really have to do better next month.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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