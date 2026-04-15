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Photo 1771
Abstract 26-15
I am sorry about these terrible shots for my abstract month....but as I have not been well and still wanting to have a picture a day on my calendar....these are the best of a terrible bunch! Will really have to do better next month.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th April 2026 12:21pm
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