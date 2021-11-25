Sign up
2 / 365
round the bend
One for the lyrics challenge....(Line6. Up around the bend) .taken quite a while ago but never posted. This was one of my early attempts at long exposure with my new (then) camera.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
15% complete
Photo Details
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th November 2021 8:17pm
Tags
lyrics-uparoundthebend
