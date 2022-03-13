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Help wanted by kametty
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Help wanted

I intend submitting this shot at our local camera club competition night but can't come up with a good title....I wonder if anyone can help and come up with some suggestions.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
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