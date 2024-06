album cover 153

I love the album cover challenge. Took another ICM photo for my background and used a photo I took some time ago of a memorial stone near to me. Then of course had fun in the PhotoScapeX software merging everything together.



Band: Battle of Villers-Bocage ( first village taken after D-Day landings.)

Quote: Bring down my gray hairs with sorrow to the grave.



Bible, Genesis xlii. 38.