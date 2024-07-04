Sign up
9 / 365
mundane phone
No entries yet for this challenge so I thought I would have a go. I dug around in a drawer and found two old Nokia phones....forgotten how basic they are compared to the smart ones of today.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1134
photos
37
followers
19
following
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1121
7
1122
8
1123
1124
1125
9
Views
0
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th July 2024 4:51pm
Tags
mundane-phone
