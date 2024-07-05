Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
abstract paving
Had arrived at our daughter's after a 5 hour journey and I was happy to wander around in the garden looking for photo opportunities to give my legs a stretch!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1137
photos
37
followers
19
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
5th July 2024 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-81
Dave
ace
Nice textures
July 15th, 2024
