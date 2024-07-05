Previous
abstract paving by kametty
abstract paving

Had arrived at our daughter's after a 5 hour journey and I was happy to wander around in the garden looking for photo opportunities to give my legs a stretch!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Nice textures
July 15th, 2024  
