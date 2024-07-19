Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
dog poo
The nearest dog poo bin (that is emptied every morning by the local authority) is in site of where I am standing......to say I am annoyed by dog poo in bags littering the countryside would be an understatement!
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1157
photos
37
followers
19
following
4% complete
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
1137
14
1138
15
1139
16
1140
1141
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th July 2024 11:37am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
curse-3
Lesley
ace
Drives me nuts. I campaigned for a poo bin on our local green a few years ago, and got two! Still find poo bags hung on surrounding trees etc. grrrr!
July 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Yup, so annoying
July 20th, 2024
