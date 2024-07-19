Previous
dog poo by kametty
dog poo

The nearest dog poo bin (that is emptied every morning by the local authority) is in site of where I am standing......to say I am annoyed by dog poo in bags littering the countryside would be an understatement!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Lesley ace
Drives me nuts. I campaigned for a poo bin on our local green a few years ago, and got two! Still find poo bags hung on surrounding trees etc. grrrr!
July 20th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Yup, so annoying
July 20th, 2024  
