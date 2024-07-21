Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
ETSOOI-160
Yesterday I took a picture of discarded dog poo in a bag on a path almost next to a bin. Today I photographed this couple with their dog poo in a bag ....and hooray.....it went in the bin!!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1159
photos
37
followers
19
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st July 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-160
