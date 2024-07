Betsy Leigh

'Proud Preston' is living up to its name with another piece of art celebrating the towns history. Betsy Leigh (1880 – 1956) worked in one of the largest Lancashire cotton mills and left to us recollections of the working conditions - one being that pregnant women worked in the mills right up to perhaps a week of the birth and returned as soon as possible afterwards as they needed the money. Long days too of up to 12 hours in the hot and humid conditions needed for spinning the cotton.