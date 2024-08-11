Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
mundane ice cube
Not quite your usual ice cube shape, but one for the mundane challenge anyway.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1187
photos
37
followers
19
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th August 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-icecube
Wendy
ace
lovely little simple shot :-)
August 11th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fabulous
August 11th, 2024
