mundane ice cube by kametty
24 / 365

mundane ice cube

Not quite your usual ice cube shape, but one for the mundane challenge anyway.
11th August 2024

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Wendy
lovely little simple shot :-)
August 11th, 2024  
JackieR
Fabulous
August 11th, 2024  
