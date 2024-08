album cover 155

I love the album cover challenge. When I clicked on a random quote for the title I couldn't resist this one :

If it were done, when 'tis done, then 'twere well it were done quickly.

William Shakespeare (1564 - 1616), Macbeth, Act I, sc. 7.

The artist is a village in southern Poland

So I quickly found an image I took on Saturday at the beach and had a play.