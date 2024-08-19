Previous
album cover 156 by kametty
27 / 365

album cover 156

My random artist was Jeremy Thorpe and I had forgotten all about his fall from grace. I am enjoying playing around with my images using PhotoScapeX. This one I took a while ago of the beach near to me.
19th August 2024

Kathryn M

