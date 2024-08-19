Sign up
27 / 365
album cover 156
My random artist was Jeremy Thorpe and I had forgotten all about his fall from grace. I am enjoying playing around with my images using PhotoScapeX. This one I took a while ago of the beach near to me.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Photo Details
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th August 2024 11:03am
Tags
albumcoverchallenge156
