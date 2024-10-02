Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
strawberry flower 2
Why is it that every time I want to do a macro shot of a flower, it is windy!! One for the B&W challenge.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
bw-93
