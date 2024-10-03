Previous
B&W insect by kametty
33 / 365

B&W insect

For the Black and White challenge.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise