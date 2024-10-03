Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
B&W insect
For the Black and White challenge.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
1
2
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1249
photos
37
followers
18
following
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
1212
1213
31
1214
32
1215
33
1216
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd October 2024 2:32pm
Tags
bw-93
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
October 3rd, 2024
