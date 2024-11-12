Sign up
39 / 365
interesting patterns
Quick grab for the BLD challenge. Our starter before sitting down to our evening meal. It's the first time for a while we have sat in the kitchen to eat, so never noticed the patterns the dishes make under the bright counter top lights before.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1297
photos
37
followers
18
following
10% complete
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
39
1257
40
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Collages and Challenges
Taken
12th November 2024 5:54pm
Tags
bld-34
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice patterns from the dish.
November 13th, 2024
