Previous
Next
interesting patterns by kametty
39 / 365

interesting patterns

Quick grab for the BLD challenge. Our starter before sitting down to our evening meal. It's the first time for a while we have sat in the kitchen to eat, so never noticed the patterns the dishes make under the bright counter top lights before.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice patterns from the dish.
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise