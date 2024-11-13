Sign up
40 / 365
Curse of the modern age
I wonder how many people had walked past the can and just left it there. Perhaps they are worried about discarded nerve agents (just been reading the evidence in the public enquiry about the novichok poisoning in Salisbury in 2018)
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Kathryn M
Tags
curse-7
JackieR
ace
Those Russian assasins showed absolutely no concern for thier victims or the people of Salisbury when they threw away the nerve agent, I wonder if they were told to poson the city as a bonus? it's taken the city a very long tome to reover (and I visit regularly to ensure the shops stay solvent!)
Oh great picture btw!!
November 13th, 2024
Oh great picture btw!!