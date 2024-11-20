Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
42 / 365
abstract wall
I took a shot of some leafless vines on an old wall....cropped the shot to get an abstract look.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1306
photos
37
followers
18
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Latest from all albums
41
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
42
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Collages and Challenges
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th November 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-84
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close