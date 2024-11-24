Previous
ICM kitchen by kametty
43 / 365

ICM kitchen

It was evening and I suddenly remembered I hadn't taken a picture today....so turned off the lights, put the camera on long exposure and messed around a bit while the roasted veggies were cooking in the air fryer!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact