43 / 365
ICM kitchen
It was evening and I suddenly remembered I hadn't taken a picture today....so turned off the lights, put the camera on long exposure and messed around a bit while the roasted veggies were cooking in the air fryer!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Collages and Challenges
Taken
24th November 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm-7
