Previous
frosty Oskar by kametty
47 / 365

frosty Oskar

Slight dusting of snow on top of a hard frost meant the pond was frozen over and a very confused Oskar was not sure what was what! Not a good photo, but had fun playing around with it...so one for the ETSOOI challenge.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact