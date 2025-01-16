albumcoverchallenge159

Previous
Took a random photo in my garden, cropped it and had fun in some editing software to create an album for the album cover challenge. Freston is a is a Neolithic causewayed enclosure at an archaeological site near the village of Freston in Suffolk, England. The Neolithic enclosure was first identified in 1969 from cropmarks in aerial photograph (So I decided on a circular theme/look) .....the title is from the quote 'Everything is a drug. Family, art, causes, new shoes... We're all just tweaking our chem to avoid the void.
-Joss Whedon, Twitter, 06-27-13
